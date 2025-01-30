YES, IT DOES: Trump’s Gaza proposal makes complete sense.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump floated a fantastic idea. Arab nations, he noted, should accept Gazans as refugees, a move that “could be temporary or long term.” The accommodation would allow Israel to eliminate the remnants of Hamas, which, in turn, would allow the international community to rebuild Gaza.

Not only would such a policy enhance the prospects of Middle East peace, but it’s also humane. While Gazans shouldn’t be compelled to move from their homes, they should be allowed to escape the generational tragedy foisted on them by the Arab world and their nihilistic leaders. And Israelis should monetarily incentivize them to move to safer environs.

The Associated Press, which shared office space with Hamas for years, contends that Trump’s suggestion “openly contradict[s] Palestinian identity and deep connection to Gaza.”

Does it?