‘I AM NO ONE’S PUPPET:’ Tulsi Gabbard Takes the Deep State Apart in Spectacular Opening Statement (Watch).

Related:

Watching Tulsi’s hearing today. I’ve supported her for confirmation not because I agree with everything she’s ever said—I emphatically don’t—but because the Intelligence Community desperately needs (1) a skeptic temperamentally hostile to its groupthink and, even more… pic.twitter.com/RbunVnkjXm

— David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) January 30, 2025