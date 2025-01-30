ALLIES, NOT FRIENDS: Avoiding the NATO Burden: “Denmark has made the skill of cheating the US into an art” Writes Danish Editor; “Denmark Deserves No Respect from America.” “In relation to NATO, Denmark has for decades opposed American interests by pursuing a peddling strategy that is about securing security policy guarantees from the United States while at the same time avoiding having to carry its share of the burden in NATO. Denmark has made the skill of cheating the US into an art. In January 2025, Denmark’s real contribution to NATO is approximately 1.7 percent of GDP excluding donations to Ukraine, directly contrary to the agreement of 2 percent of GDP. The SVM government claims that Denmark spends 2.4 percent of its GDP on defense and security, but the Danish attempt to cheat NATO has been condemned and rejected by several NATO countries and the former Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, as the donations to Ukraine do not contribute to Denmark’s or NATO’s defense capabilities.”

If NATO is going to work, members have to contribute their fair share.