MIC DROP: Kash Patel Bodies Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar with an Epic Response After She Tries to Entrap Him with a Series of Sly Questions (Video).

After seeing her colleague Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) get owned by Patel a short time earlier, Klobuchar thought she could trap Patel with gotcha questions designed to potentially sink his nomination.

“Do you know under Chris Wray’s leadership, he took over at a very difficult time…During his tenure, applications to the FBI have tripled. Do you think that people would be applying to those agencies if, in fact, it was so corrupt?” she queried.

After Patel refused to bite and reminded Klobuchar that confidence in the FBI was at an all-time low, she tried again with a different question.

“Did you say that the FBI headquarters should be shut down and reopened as a Museum of the Deep State?” she queried.

At that point, Patel had enough of Klobuchar’s nonsense and dropped this massive truth bomb.

“Simply this: if the best attacks on me are going to be false accusations and grotesque mischaracterizations, the only thing this body is doing is defeating the credibility of the men and women at the FBI,” Patel fired back. “I STOOD with them, here in this country, in every theater of war we have – I was on the ground in service.”

“And any accusations that I would put political bias before the Constitution are grotesquely unfair, and I will have you reminded I have been endorsed by over 300,000 law enforcement officers to become the next director of the FBI,” he added. “Let’s ask them.”