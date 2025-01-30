GREAT MOMENTS IN JOURNALISTIC PRIORITIES: Washington Post’s Above-the-Fold ‘Priorities’ After Aviation Disaster Spark Outrage, Questions.
Likely some editor/paginator/page designer (do they still do all that locally??) didn’t want to mess with the original design of the package at the top. My former publisher would have me in his office as soon as I walked in the next day wanting to know why I buried that info.
It would have been easy enough to move the entire top package down and add the crash at the top. Not that difficult.
This is exactly the type of story for which the old newspaper cliche of “tear up the front page” was invented for. But evidently, the Post would rather be something akin to a leftist political magazine like the New Republic or the Nation instead of an actual newspaper.