THREAD: “I’m friends with a military helicopter pilot who set up the rotary component of Operation Noble Eagle, (the layered air defense system to secure DC after 9/11). I write books about transportation incidents (mostly ships). Here’s what he told me with a breakdown for laymen.”

But we learn nothing by blaming the pilots or air traffic controllers. Worse still it takes pressure off the airline executives, manufacturers and bureaucrats who contributed to the incident. This is why NTSB being independent is SO important — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) January 30, 2025

Read the whole thing and let the NTSB get to work.