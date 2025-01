THAT’S DIFFERENT BECAUSE SHUT UP AND SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS:

RACISM? Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass opposes voter ID but is requiring proof of residency and photo ID to enter the Pacific Palisades area. What about all of the minority residents who can’t obtain ID? h/t @WallStreetMav pic.twitter.com/gowuAGlnDA — @amuse (@amuse) January 30, 2025

The needs of the Party are subject to change, comrade.