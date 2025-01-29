THE MEAN GIRLS OF LIBERAL MEDIA: A New York magazine hit-piece on the alleged ‘cruelty’ of Trump supporters has backfired spectacularly.

Notably, the article twice references a supposed lack of non-white guests at different pro-Trump parties. However, it has since transpired that the magazine cropped out several black party-goers from the cover photograph. Black Republican CJ Pearson posted on X that he actually hosted the event in the photo. He says that New York magazine ‘intentionally left me out of their story because it would have undermined [its] narrative that MAGA is some racist cult’.

Even more damning, Pearson said that the New York article purposefully neglects to mention some of the party’s high-profile black attendees. Waka Flocka Flame, a black rapper with almost two million followers on X, gets only a fleeting mention. Gervonta Davis, a black professional boxer with eight million Instagram followers, isn’t mentioned at all. These oversights were not simply careless. This is bad faith.

Perhaps the most hilarious part of this story is that, by the end of the article, its author – a they / them from Brooklyn called Brock Colyar – seems to have been won over by the MAGA party-goers to some extent. Reading the article, you can see in real time as the scales fall from his eyes. He goes to a party for young Republicans and finds that ‘they are drinking, smoking, flirting, networking’. Wow. It’s almost like these are just young people, celebrating in ways young people always have done.

Remember how, a few months ago, social media were awash in hysteria about how Trump will open up gay concentration camps? Well, Mx Colyar finds at one party, to his surprise, that ‘it is entirely possible, in this world, to be very gay’. The MAGA youth that Colyar speaks to have no issue with ‘normal gays’, as one young man calls them, and only object to things like pronouns and Pride flags being shoved down their throats.