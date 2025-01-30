KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Trump’s Rebranding Will Bring an All New Clientele to Guantánamo Bay. “As surprises in the news go, this is one of the greatest ones I’ve had in a while. After four years of a presidential administration that celebrated criminality, we now have someone in charge who revels in proving that he is the opposite of whatever the hell went on during the Biden slog. Trump is willing to treat heinous people like they’re heinous people. That’s a radical departure from Team Biden’s approach.”