REESTABLISHING THE BORDER: Trump rolls back deportation protections for thousands of Venezuelans. Here’s what that means.

The Trump administration’s decision to revoke the recent extension of Temporary Protected Status granted to Venezuelans by former President Joe Biden could affect hundreds of thousands living and working in the United States, setting the stage for possible deportations.

Here is a look at some of the key questions and answers about the issue.

What is Temporary Protected Status?

TPS is a federal program that gives temporary deportation protections and work permits to people in the United States from countries in turmoil. The secretary of the Department of Homeland Security has the authority to designate a country for TPS. Besides Venezuela, countries that currently also have the status include El Salvador, Ethiopia, Haiti, Nicaragua and Ukraine, among others. To qualify, people must have been in the United States before a certain cutoff date that Homeland Security sets when it announces the designation.

When was Venezuela designated for TPS status?

The Biden administration first designated Venezuela for Temporary Protected Status in March 2021, a decision that was widely celebrated in South Florida. In October 2023, Biden created a second designation for Venezuela that included an additional half-million people.