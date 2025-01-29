Will there finally be consequences for the students who were involved in the virulent anti-semitic campus protests across the nation after October 7? It sure looks like it.

President Trump is expected to sign an executive order Wednesday instructing all federal agencies to identify civil and criminal authorities available to combat antisemitism — including finding ways to deport anti-Jewish activists who violated laws, The Post has learned.

The order requires agency and department leaders to provide the White House with recommendations within 60 days and outlines plans for the Justice Department to investigate pro-Hamas graffiti and intimidation, including on college campuses, according to a document describing the order.

The executive order calls for the deportation of resident aliens — including students with visas — who broke laws as part of anti-Israel protests following the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks in Israel, which sparked the invasion of Gaza, the document reviewed by The Post says.