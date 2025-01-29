THAT’S NOT CREEPY AT ALL: China’s spring festival celebration featured a fleet of dancing robots that flexed the country’s advancements in robotics.

China touted its robotics advancements through a fleet of dancing humanoid robots at a festival in Beijing.

Dozens of performers — human and robotic — took to the stage on Tuesday during the 2025 Spring Festival Gala, organized by state media company China Media Group, ahead of the Lunar New Year on Wednesday.

One of the most eye-catching displays was a dance performance in which 16 humanoid robots, decked in festive red jackets, performed alongside their female human partners.

The robots — tall, thin, and black in color — followed a three-minute dance routine during the performance, according to a video of the performance posted by state media outlet CGTN.

Developed by Hangzhou Yushu Technology, also known as Unitree, in China’s eastern city of Hangzhou, the robots kept up with the beat of a Chinese folk dance style and danced with red handkerchiefs.