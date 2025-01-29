PRO-CHOICE: GOP Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Expand School Choice. “Introduced Wednesday, the Educational Choice for Children Act provides a charitable donation incentive for individuals and businesses to fund scholarships for students to cover expenses related to K-12 public and private education. School Choice Week began Monday.”

And on the Senate side: Sen. Mike Lee Introduces ACE Act to Promote School Choice. “The ACE Act increases tax exemptions for families to make private school or homeschooling more affordable for parents and encourages states to adopt school choice programs.”