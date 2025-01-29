不料! DeepSeek AI Refuses to Answer Questions About Tiananmen Square ‘Tank Man’ Photo.

Deep seek interesting prompt.. From Reddit pic.twitter.com/XGqYkTLLlM — Rohan Paul (@rohanpaul_ai) January 26, 2025

DeepSeek starts writing: “The famous picture you’re referring to is known as “Tank Man” or “The Unknown Rebel.” It was taken on June 5, 1989, during the Tiananmen…” before a message abruptly appears reading “Sorry, that’s beyond my current scope. Let’s talk about something else.” Bloomberg reports that like all other Chinese AI models, DeepSeek will censor topics that are seen as sensitive to China. The app deflects questions about the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests or about whether China could invade Taiwan. It will give detailed responses about world leaders such as the United Kingdom’s Sir Kier Starmer but will refuse to say anything about China’s President Xi Jinping.

Yes, it’s happy to also bash the Bad Orange Man, but criticizing Winnie the Pooh is right out:

