I’D LIKE TO REPORT ANOTHER MURDER: Stephen Miller Wipes the Floor With Jake Tapper.

Miller won on points and on substance because, unlike Tapper, he knows what he is talking about. America doesn’t need illegal aliens to grow our food and pick our crops–we have a guest worker program–and almost none of the illegal aliens living in America work in agriculture.

Tapper clearly didn’t know either of those facts and doggedly tried to keep going with a clearly ridiculous argument. It is painful to watch if you have any sympathy for Tapper. (Hint: I don’t).

Tapper didn’t tap out, unfortunately for him, and actually tried to make Miller look bad on another topic: federal workers, who everybody knows and can prove are overwhelmingly left-leaning and hostile to Trump. Tapper pretends ignorance about this fact and likely thinks that their being left-wing and hostile to Trump is perfectly normal and any #resistance they put up against Trump is a good thing.