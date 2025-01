BECAUSE OF COURSE THEY DO:

Astounding. Reporters at RFK hearing have pre-written negative headlines. pic.twitter.com/CY5VGXJH2O — Calley Means (@calleymeans) January 29, 2025

“Astounding? You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.”

More seriously, those anti-Trump/pro-government narratives don’t establish themselves, you know — and the busy little beavers in the legacy Complicit Media understand that their job is to further the Cause, not report the truth.