MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Hey, Elon — Take a Chainsaw to THIS.

Congratulations, taxpayers of America. Last year you spent more than $15 million on [checks notes] advanced concepts in yarn.

Courtesy of DataRepublican (small r) — a data-crunching genius on X — there’s now a searchable, online database of federal grants to nonprofits and NGOs. “Ever wonder exactly which government grants fund nonprofits? Now you can know—because I’ve cracked the code,” DataRepublican explained in her X announcement on Monday. “Unlike older tools that only sift through nonprofit 990s (which don’t directly show government dollars), I’ve mined the USASpending database to create fuzzy matches between nonprofits and their linked government grants.”

She set it up so you can search by keyword, recipient, funding agency, and much more. Or you can do what I did this morning and be a jerk about it. I thought, “What is the most boring thing in the world and how much taxpayer money is Washington giving away on it this year?”

“Yarn,” I immediately decided.