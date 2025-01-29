‘WE WILL CALL YOU OUT:’ Karoline Leavitt Issues Warning To Reporters At WH Press Briefing.

During the first White House press briefing of Trump’s second term on Tuesday, Leavitt issued a promise to the American people that she commits “to telling the truth from this podium every single day” and called on the reporters in the room to do the same.

“I commit to speaking on behalf of the President of the United States, that is my job,” the press secretary said. “And I will say, it’s very easy to speak truth from this podium when you have a president who is implementing policies that are wildly popular with the American people, and that’s exactly what this administration is doing.”

“It’s correcting the lies and the wrongs of the past four years, many of the lies that have been told to your faces in this very briefing room,” she added. “I will not do that, but since you brought up truth … I would like to point out, while I vow to provide the truth from this podium, we ask that all of you in this room hold yourselves to that same standard.”

“We know for a fact there have been lies that have been pushed by many legacy media outlets in this country about this president, about his family, and we will not accept that,” Leavitt continued. “We will call you out when we feel that your reporting is wrong or there is misinformation about this White House. So yes, I will hold myself to the truth and I expect everyone in this room to do the same.”