GOODER AND HARDER, SAN FRANCISCO: New ‘neckdown’ road configuration is annoying drivers in San Francisco’s Sunset District.



The goal is to slow down drivers to make the street safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

Ralston Clarke lives on Kirkham Street and appreciates the city trying to manage traffic, but says there needs to be another solution.

“I appreciate that we’re attempting to do something to calm the street there,” Clarke said. “I think this particular iteration is confusing. West side has to yield, east side doesn’t know that, and so often there’s a standoff and people don’t know which way to go. So I think we tried something, I’m glad we tried something. I’d like to try something else.”*

This is a trial as part of SFMTA’s slow streets program. This summer, it will decide whether to keep the “neckdown” in place.