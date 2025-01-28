DON’T GET COCKY: Democrats’ 2026 Problems Have Already Started.

Democrat Gary Peters won’t seek re-election in 2026, the two-term Michigan senator said Tuesday, complicating Democrats’ path to reclaiming a majority in the chamber.

“At this point in my life, I have been able to write many different chapters, and I look forward to the new ones with both anticipation and excitement,” Peters said in a video message. He cited the birth of his grandson as a reason for stepping away from Congress.

Peters’s announcement comes after a bruising 2024 election for Democrats in which they failed to win back the House and lost control of the Senate and the White House. Republicans now have a 53-47 Senate majority, and Democrats were hoping to claw back seats in 2026 in competitive states such as North Carolina and Maine. Michigan was already expected to be a tossup seat, as is Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff’s in Georgia.

President Trump won Michigan last fall—49.7% to Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’s 48.3%—en route to his demolition of the “blue-wall” states, and Republicans hold the majority in the state’s delegation to the House.