FAIL, BRITANNIA: Navy bosses rename HMS Agincourt to avoid annoying the French.

The government has been accused of “craven political correctness” after it approved a Royal Navy request to change the name of HMS Agincourt to avoid offending the French.

In 2018 the Astute-class submarine became the fleet’s sixth vessel to be named after the 1415 English victory over the French in the Battle of Agincourt as part of the Hundred Years’ War.

The decision has also prompted anger from former Tory defence secretaries, who called the decision “sacrilege”.

n a social post late on Sunday evening, the Royal Navy announced the ship would be renamed HMS Achilles, subject to approval by the King. It added the decision had been made “in light of the 80th anniversaries this year of VE and VJ Day”, when many French and British troops fought alongside each other.