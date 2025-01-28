A HELPFUL (AND SPICY) GUIDE FROM BATTLESWARM: Jeremiad To The Democrats The First: Abandon The F***ing Idiot Transsexual Woke Bullshit. “Because I’m such a helpful, big-hearted fellow, I’m going to start a series where I tell Democrats how to find their way out of their current slough of despond. But since I’m so very, very tired of their useless shit, and of them making the same mistakes over and over again, I’m going to give said advice in a way that brutally goosesteps all over their precious feel-feels, ensuring that they will stop reading it in a fit of blind rage, which will in turn make them incapable of learning from it, ensuring that they continue to make the same mistakes over and over again.”