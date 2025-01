QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED: Will 2025 Be A Year Of Marvel Flops? New video by the Critical Drinker:

Well, Captain America: Brave New World’s fate may have just been sealed:

The political timing on making a statement like this right now is just jaw-dropping. https://t.co/ALe1cx9ldV — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) January 28, 2025

UPDATE: Disney’s New Captain America Just Decided to Set His Box Office Prospects on Fire.