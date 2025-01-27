DEAR DIARY: Jim Acosta leaving CNN after being pulled from network’s programming schedule.

CNN anchor Jim Acosta is reportedly leaving the network after he was officially pulled from its programming schedule.

The Status newsletter reported Monday that Acosta was expected to leave CNN after it was announced last week that his 10 a.m. ET program was being replaced with “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown” in the network’s latest reshuffling.

The newsletter previously reported that CNN CEO Mark Thompson pitched Acosta to move him from his one-hour slot at 10 a.m. ET to a two-hour slot beginning at midnight, a far less distinguished place in the lineup.

One CNN insider told Fox News Digital they heard Acosta “struggled with the choice” and may be cutting his contract short as a result.

“It takes courage,” the CNN insider said.

Another CNN insider was dismayed by Acosta’s exit, saying “Many viewers like Jim… if there is anyone who could make the overnight go it’s him,” adding “It’s sad to see him go.”