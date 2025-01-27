COMMIES GONNA COMMIE:

Just fyi, @deepseek_ai collects your IP, keystroke patterns, device info, etc etc, and stores it in China, where all that data is vulnerable to arbitrary requisition from the 🇨🇳 State. From their own privacy policy: pic.twitter.com/wueJokHcn3 — Luke de Pulford (@lukedepulford) January 27, 2025

More:

It’s so obvious: flood the AI market with “cheap” AI that everyone rushes to use. Meanwhile, the CCP collects all the data. TikTok, Temu, DeepSeek: it's all the same strategy. https://t.co/mV03fu8HHh — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) January 27, 2025

Anyone still arguing that Chinese engineering is crap is dangerously 10-15 years behind the times.