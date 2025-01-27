THEY REALLY DO WANT YOU DEAD:

"Kill your local MAGA" Blizzard technical artist and Associate Art Director of Gearbox both wish death to 50% of America in a post and likes to their public Facebook. This is the type of atmosphere that Activision President Rob Kostich is fostering as he doubles down on woke… pic.twitter.com/OH6KtgsAA6 — Grummz (@Grummz) January 27, 2025

There’s plenty of rot in the public sector but one small way to fight it is to stop buying Activision games.