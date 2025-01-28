January 28, 2025

BLUE STATE BLUES:

Kevin Dalton adds: “Living in California means driving by miles-long caravans of illegally parked and occupied RVs to go to your boat that you can’t even temporarily live in if your house burned down because, wait for it, you don’t have the proper permit to sleep on your own boat.”

Those folks probably have enough money and influence to demand change — but will they?

Posted at 9:37 am by Stephen Green