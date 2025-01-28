WOMEN NEED THEIR OWN SPACES (CONT’D): Trans-Identified Male Charged After Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Multiple Women While Staying At A Women’s Shelter.

On January 24, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) issued a press release on the incidents, revealing that Katz had first come to their attention in August of 2024 after two women came forward to report they had been victimized by Katz. Following an investigation, Katz was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Despite the serious nature of the charges, Katz was then released with conditions, including to not contact or communicate with any of the complainants; not possess any weapons, firearms or ammunition; and not be within 50 meters of any women’s shelter in Alberta.