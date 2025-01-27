RUTHLESSLY, IF THE LAST WEEK IS ANYTHING TO GO BY: How Trump’s team will break down the woke bureaucracy.

Trump is off to a great start, but rooting out the Left’s influence campaign will take more than just executive orders. Congress also needs to get involved.

The House and Senate should revisit the question of whether public sector unions should be allowed to represent federal workers. Franklin Delano Roosevelt, no conservative, opposed the very idea of public sector unions because they pit civil servants against the people’s elected representatives.

FDR’s concerns were born out, as unions like the American Federation for Government Employees loudly opposed efforts to make the bureaucracy more accountable to the people’s elected president.

Public sector unions were once illegal in the federal government—Congress should consider returning to that standard.