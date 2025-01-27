January 27, 2025

DAVID THOMPSON: Our Betters Issue Threats.

Behold the latest milestone in fearless resistance:

Because vandalising the cars of random strangers is progressive piety now, the very measure of heroism. Oh, and note the implied conflation of Mexican restaurant and US citizens of Mexican ancestry and illegal, criminal migrant.

I believe there’s a word for that kind of thing.

But it’s all moot anyhow, since Trump’s brief foray into controlled borders is now at an end: Selena Gomez breaks down crying in emotional video while speaking about Trump’s deportation policy.

UPDATE:

Posted at 2:22 pm by Ed Driscoll