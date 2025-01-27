DAVID THOMPSON: Our Betters Issue Threats.

Behold the latest milestone in fearless resistance:

Tiktoker says she will ruin your car if you support Trump and eat at a Mexican restaurant pic.twitter.com/DTqrVcAQdj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 26, 2025

Because vandalising the cars of random strangers is progressive piety now, the very measure of heroism. Oh, and note the implied conflation of Mexican restaurant and US citizens of Mexican ancestry and illegal, criminal migrant. I believe there’s a word for that kind of thing.

But it’s all moot anyhow, since Trump’s brief foray into controlled borders is now at an end: Selena Gomez breaks down crying in emotional video while speaking about Trump’s deportation policy.

Alright guys call off the deportations, Selena Gomez filmed herself crying https://t.co/flD3vb1SYF — Wallace H. White (@WallHWhite) January 27, 2025

UPDATE: