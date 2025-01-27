MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Trump Delivers Hope to Western North Carolina. “Five days of Donald Trump gets more done than four months of the cabal that illegally acted in Joe Biden’s name — if the Army Corps of Engineers’ sudden appearance in devastated western North Carolina is anything to go by.”
