‘MURICA:

And just like that airlines are already catching on 🤣🔥 “Ladies and Gentlemen if you look out the right side of the aircraft, you will see the GULF OF AMERICA” Incredible.

pic.twitter.com/ZSoRyc7brB — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 27, 2025

Sure, it’s a private jet, and, sure, it’s staged. But the vibe is real — and that kind of energy does tend to go viral.

Let’s see if Gulf of America catches on.