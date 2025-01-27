THE COUNTRY WAS IN THE VERY BEST OF HANDS:

So, Biden's staff didn't double check the ACLU's list of "nonviolent drug offenders" and gave clemency to a drug lord in Connecticut who murdered an 8 year old boy and his mother to stop them from testifying. CT Sen. Blumenthal : "someone dropped the ball… This was a really… pic.twitter.com/DpAhBCyfFX — Max Meyer (@mualphaxi) January 26, 2025

Full text:

So, Biden’s staff didn’t double check the ACLU’s list of “nonviolent drug offenders” and gave clemency to a drug lord in Connecticut who murdered an 8 year old boy and his mother to stop them from testifying. CT Sen. Blumenthal: “someone dropped the ball… This was a really vicious murder that changed our laws.”

Do you get it now, Sen. Blumenthal? Probably not. Perhaps this from Mary Katharine Ham will help: “The president was non-functional and didn’t know what he was signing, and I’m trying to figure out what is a larger scandal than this vacant presidency by committee that went on for years.”

The larger scandal is the politicians like Blumenthal and the legacy media that helped enable the Biden cabal.