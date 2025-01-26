NOT OUR PROBLEM: Haitian Leader Says Trump’s Policies Will Be Catastrophic for His Nation.
That’s awfully hyperbolic; given how “great” the nation has been doing in recent years, I’m sure they’ll be okay.
