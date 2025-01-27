VIDEO: How Bulletproof Is The Cybertruck? “Spoilers: It seems pretty bulletproof to handgun ammo up the .45 ACP, but once he stepped up to the .44 Magnum Desert Eagle (‘the Cybertruck’s only known natural predator’) and the bigger rifle rounds (including 5.5.6 NATO and even, for grins, a .50 BMG round out of his very own AK-50), it was bulletproof no more.”