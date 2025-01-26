GANGSTER, REDEFINED:
The fact that President Trump just owned Colombia WHILE GOLFING just makes the whole story so much better 🤣pic.twitter.com/XbMWIYgVFj
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 26, 2025
Does he ever slow down?
GANGSTER, REDEFINED:
The fact that President Trump just owned Colombia WHILE GOLFING just makes the whole story so much better 🤣pic.twitter.com/XbMWIYgVFj
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 26, 2025
Does he ever slow down?
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.