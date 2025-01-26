FAIL, BRITANNIA: Asylum seekers loitering outside school is ‘cultural’ issue, say police.

Migrants have been staying in a hotel outside the village for around three years and are among thousands living in temporary accommodation across the country.

However, in recent months there has been increasing concern over young men loitering near Deanshanger Primary School, including claims of filming.

Following concerns, Sgt Lorna Clarke from the neighbourhood policing team issued an update to residents in which she confirmed the force had received “several calls” from people “concerned about males hanging around the primary school at drop-off and pick-up”.

She said that there had been several posts on social media and WhatsApp and that she had personally spoken to those concerned and the school.

Sgt Clarke said that after speaking to people directly and having her officers “attend the hotel”, they had not identified a risk to anyone and “there is no evidence to support that any offences had taken place”.

She added: “While I fully appreciate the community’s concerns, I ask that people don’t take this matter into their own hands, but continue to speak to the police about any incidents they witness or any concerns they have. We are well linked in with the hotel and can deliver some work there around appropriate behaviours and different cultural expectations.”

In a letter to parents last month, the school said it had been made aware of “some men hanging around outside the school during drop-off and pick-up times” and it was “taking this matter seriously”.