DAMN, IT FEELS GOOD TO BE A GANGSTER:

The Babylon Bee, yesterday:

'Scram, Ya Dirty Rats!' Shouts Tommy Gun-Wielding Melania Chasing Democrats Out Of Town https://t.co/g3y5cAiRCQ pic.twitter.com/7GnX4R57SB — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 25, 2025

Trump on Truth social today:

LMFAO. President Trump just posted gangster FAFO meme on Truth. It's a new world. pic.twitter.com/Bp0Ue82dYI — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) January 26, 2025

In 2011, actor Don Cheadle told an interviewer regarding then-President Obama, “I think he inherited an impossible situation. I wish he had not been so much of a consensus-seeker. I just wanted to see a more ‘gangsta’ president.” The previous year, then-CNN anchor Roland Martin wrote, “Time for Obama to go ‘gangsta’ on GOP.”

Obama’s critics keep blasting him for Chicago-style politics. Fine. Channel your inner Al Capone and go gangsta against your foes. Let ’em know that if they aren’t with you, they are against you and will pay the price.

So presumably, they should be fine with the current president choosing a meme that’s already been Hollywood and DNC-MSM-approved.

(Classical reference in headline.)