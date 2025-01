SCOTT JENNINGS TAKES RON HOWARD APART IN TWO WORDS (AND TWO RECEIPTS) FOR SUGGESTING TRUMP APPOINT LEFTY TOOL:

Perfectly understandable from Howard’s point of view. Hey, Richie Cunningham was best friends with the Fonz, a bad boy who wasn’t afraid to get his hands dirty at the garage. Chef Andres was photographed hanging out with a would-be Lee Harvey Oswald. Same difference, right?