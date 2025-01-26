THE AIR FORCE SEEMS TO HAVE DECIDED TO USE MALICIOUS COMPLIANCE TO FIGHT TRUMP’S DEI ORDER:

This is not new behavior by the military services. Everyone thinks Harry S. Truman desegregated the Armed Forces in 1948. He didn’t. The Army responded to desegregating infantry regiments by putting Black soldiers and officers in the regiment’s third battalions. Black officers assigned below the Mason-Dixon Line found they could not use the Officer’s Club and other off-duty facilities. It took a retired five-star general getting elected president to end this whack-a-mole. He knew the institutions of the military and how they were resisting Truman’s executive order. Integration was not achieved until 1953.

This tactic is commonly known as “malicious obedience.” You’re told to do something, and you do it in a way that will cause the most disruption to business processes and create maximum embarrassment for whoever directed it, all the while claiming you were loyally following orders.

Unless the parties involved in this stunt were totally brain-dead and oblivious to the political climate, there is no possible reason to pull those videos and then ensure the word gets out.

Fortunately, there is an easy solution to this: You need to fire people. The only reason this happened was that people were trying to sabotage Trump’s DEI order or were too stupid to realize the stink their actions would raise. In either scenario, you don’t need people like that working for you. The result helps the resisters get their minds right and teaches the remaining idiots to be more careful.