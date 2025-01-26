TIPPI HEDREN, CALL YOUR OFFICE! How Fowl! NYT Writer Relays Inaugural Plea from Birds: Trump Spells Doom for Climate Change.

A New York Times writer is using birds to wokescold the American electorate for turning the dial back on climate change progress by inaugurating President Donald Trump. Siri, define birdbrain. “On a Cold, Dark Inauguration Day, a Message From the Birds,” read the headline of Times contributing writer Margaret Renkl’s wacky January 20 guest essay. After seven paragraphs of mindless babbling about the symbolism of birds, Renkl then took to crying “fowl” over the incoming Trump administration. “At the dawn of a year that seems almost certain to make this country into an unrecognizable place, to make this world even less hospitable to birds and everybody else, it turns out I am less interested in symbolic associations than in practicalities,” Renkl whined. Uh, what? [Emphasis added.]

Birds are having a rough go of it lately. In 2023, the L.A. Times ran a story with the headline: How L.A.’s bird population is shaped by historic redlining and racist loan practices.

And apparently, global warming as well, despite DC being so cold, Trump’s second inaugural was held indoors.

No word yet if Trump will be blowing the doors off the “birds aren’t real” conspiracy after he opens the vaults on the assassinations of JFK, RFK, and MLK.