COME BACK BARRY SWITZER, ALL IS FORGIVEN! Dallas Cowboys hire veteran OC Brian Schottenheimer as their next head coach.

Eleven days after announcing their divorce from Mike McCarthy, the Dallas Cowboys are hiring Brian Schottenheimer, Dallas’ offensive coordinator the past two years, the team announced Friday.

The decision follows Cowboys interviews with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, former Minnesota Vikings head coach Leslie Frazier and Schottenheimer.

Schottenheimer became a serious candidate later in the franchise’s search, meeting with club owner and general manager Jerry Jones and team brass first on Tuesday and then again Wednesday. No other candidate received a second meeting, while Schottenheimer’s conversations with Jones spanned multiple days.