OLD AND BUSTED: Can Greeks Become Germans?

—Thomas L. Friedman, the New York Times, July 19th, 2011.

The New Hotness?

The article with the above headline is paywalled, but Greek PM Mitsotakis repeats the quote in this interview:

Kyriakos Mitsotakis: I have submitted this proposal together with Donald Tusk in a letter that I’ve sent to all of my colleagues. We need to do two things: we need to spend more at the national level -that, we will not escape. Greece is already spending more than 3% of its GDP on defence. We need to spend more both on the national level and on the European level, because at the end of the day, it’s our security that is threatened. Asked whether he agreed with an earlier statement by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski that he feared Germany’s weakness more than its power, the Prime Minister replied: Kyriakos Mitsotakis: We cannot envision significant progress in the European Union and strengthening the European economy without a competitive Germany. So Germany needs to get its act together. There are structural issues related to the German economy, they’ve been well discussed in the German public debate. I think this is a time for bold action and more radical reforms. I’m convinced that from the discussions that I had, that Friedrich Merz has this agenda and knows exactly what the German economy needs.

Other areas where Germany “needs to get its act together” include this: Many Germans fear for safety after horrific crimes.

In a knife attack in the Bavarian town of Aschaffenburg, a two-year-old boy and a forty-one-year-old man were killed in a park on Wednesday. Three more people were injured, among them two-year-old girl. A suspect has been arrested and identified as an Afghan national with a history of violence and psychiatric issues. The horrific details of the incident were released by police and the Bavarian minister of the interior Joachim Herrmann shortly after and caused widespread outrage. The twenty-eight-year-old suspect reportedly targeted a particular boy, who was in the park with other children from his kindergarten group. He walked up to him and stabbed him to death with a kitchen knife. A bystander intervened and was also killed. The suspect then stabbed a small girl in the neck three times before attacking another seventy-two-year-old man. A kindergarten teacher broke her arm as she tried to flee. The injured victims were taken to hospital and don’t appear to be in critical condition. Other bystanders and police chased down the perpetrator. He was arrested and taken into custody. * * * * * * * * The incident came just a month after the Christmas market attack in Magdeburg in which six people were killed and at least 299 wounded when a car plowed into the crowds at high speed. The driver was arrested on the scene and identified as Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, who came to Germany from Saudi Arabia in 2006 and was known to the authorities for making terrorist threats. The two attacks are not directly related, but they fall into a recent spate of incidents in which the suspects had claimed asylum in Germany and had then gone on to commit serious acts of violence. What many Germans will take from this is that the authorities were unable to stop any of the men from killing, injuring and terrorizing innocent people, including children. Even Chancellor Olaf Scholz issued a sharply-worded statement that went much further than the usual expressions of empathy and promises to investigate the incident and punish the perpetrator. “That isn’t enough,” he wrote, adding that he was “fed up with such brutal acts occurring every few weeks in our country — committed by perpetrators who had originally come to us to seek protection. In light of this, misguided tolerance is completely inadequate. The authorities must investigate promptly why the assassin was still in Germany in the first place. From those findings consequences must follow — talk is not enough.” Scholz’s opponent Friedrich Merz, the man most likely to become the German chancellor following the snap elections on February 23 also demanded action: “It can’t go on like this. We must restore law and order.” Germany’s mainstream parties will be worried that the anger, frustration and fear triggered by this most recent attack will fan the flames of Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) whose core issue is immigration. They are currently polling in second place on around a fifth of the vote, and have recently sharpened their manifesto further, embracing the idea of mass deportations of foreigners from Germany under the term “remigration,” which the party had previously dropped.

NRO’s Andrew Stuttaford rounds up coverage of Germany’s upcoming election next month and writes their choice is simple: Put Up/Tear Down that Wall.

Germany’s opposition leader Friedrich Merz is under fire for vowing strict border controls if he is elected chancellor, with the frontrunner citing a deadly knife attack that was allegedly carried out by a rejected asylum seeker as justification for a migration overhaul. The leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) on Thursday presented a five-point migration plan calling for, among other things, a “de facto entry ban” for all people without valid documents and permanent control of all of Germany’s borders. Merz announced his plan a day after two people, including a 2-year-old boy, were killed and three others injured during an attack in the Bavarian city of Aschaffenburg. The suspect, arrested shortly afterwards, is a 28-year-old Afghan with a history of psychiatric problems and violence who said over a month ago that he would leave Germany voluntarily. Germany already has “temporary” border controls in place (something permitted under the EU’s Schengen rules). Those are due to expire on March 15, although they can be extended under certain conditions. Merz has (correctly) described the EU’s internal border regime as “recognizably dysfunctional”, a view not shared by parties to his left. Merz, who has referred to Germany’s right to assert the primacy of German law (a heretical idea in the EU) is planning to press on: “I refuse to recognize that the acts of Mannheim, Solingen, Magdeburg and now Aschaffenburg are supposed to be the new normal in Germany,” he said. “Enough is enough. We are faced with the shambles of an asylum and immigration policy that has been misguided in Germany for 10 years.”

But Time magazine dubbed Angela Merkel “person of the year” in 2015, writing glowingly about her policy choices:

Germany would bail Greece out, on her strict terms. It would welcome refugees as casualties of radical Islamist savagery, not carriers of it. And it would deploy troops abroad in the fight against ISIS. Germany has spent the past 70 years testing antidotes to its toxically nationalist, militarist, genocidal past. Merkel brandished a different set of values—humanity, generosity, tolerance—to demonstrate how Germany’s great strength could be used to save, rather than destroy. It is rare to see a leader in the process of shedding an old and haunting national identity. “If we now have to start apologizing for showing a friendly face in response to emergency situations,” she said, “then that’s not my country.” And so this time, the woman who trained as a quantum chemist did not run the tests and do the lab work; she made her stand. The blowback has come fast and from all sides. Donald Trump called Merkel “insane” and called the refugees “one of the great Trojan horses.” German protesters called her a traitor, a whore; her allies warned of a popular revolt, and her opponents warned of economic collapse and cultural suicide. The conservative Die Welt published a leaked intelligence report warning about the challenge of assimilating a million migrants: “We are importing Islamic extremism, Arab anti-Semitism, national and ethnic conflicts of other people as well as a different understanding of society and law.” Her approval ratings dropped more than 20 points, even as she broadcast her faith in her people: “Wir schaffen das,” she has said over and over. “We can do this.”

I hope it was worth it for all concerned: