FINALLY, TRUMP IS FORCING THE DNC-MSM TO COVER NORTH CAROLINA: Trump looks to North Carolina as he tries to contrast his leadership with Democrats.’
President Donald Trump on Friday is visiting North Carolina — a state he said “has been abandoned by the Democrats” as it rebuilds from Hurricane Helene’s flooding — with questions about disaster relief taking center stage in his first days back in office.
Trump will then travel to California, where wildfires have ravaged the Los Angeles area, as Republicans on Capitol Hill begin to navigate between conservatives’ desire for spending cuts and Trump’s pledges to help both places rebuild.
The trip is Trump’s first outside Washington since his inauguration on Monday.
By visiting North Carolina, a swing state he’s won three times, the president is seeking to draw clear contrasts with former President Joe Biden, whose administration’s management of the flooding he called “so bad,” and Democratic leaders in California, whose handling of the wildfires he has repeatedly lambasted.
In a Wednesday interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Trump said the Federal Emergency Management Agency is “getting in the way of everything” in North Carolina, and — without explaining how — claimed that Democrats used the agency “not to help.”
Here you go, CNN: FEMA apologizes after failing to deliver promised trailers to Helene survivors in North Carolina.
And: FEMA worker Marn’i Washington breaks silence on not helping Trump-voting hurricane victims. “The FEMA boss who was fired after ordering volunteers not to approach homes displaying Trump signs in Florida after Hurricane Milton has insisted her edict ‘was not isolated’ and also happened in North Carolina.”
Meanwhile, Trump is letting hurricane victims speak at the podium during his press conference, something that would have been inconceivable with Biden and his phalanx of handlers:
President Trump has handed his press conference over to victims of Hurricane Helene and is asking them on national television to name the insurance companies that have stiffed them. Absolutely epic stuff. pic.twitter.com/ay9EtUiOsB
— Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) January 24, 2025
Related:
If you’re wondering why everyone in Western North Carolina is freaking out about Trump coming today…
… It is because MY KIDS SOCCER FIELD still looks like this 119 days after the hurricane
We have been ignored for months, now we are finally getting help.
TRUMP EFFECT!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/mMdWIHpiyt
— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) January 24, 2025