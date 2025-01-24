JAMES CARVILLE: Biden ‘Has Nobody To Blame But Himself’ For Damaged Legacy.

Carville briefly mentioned Biden’s repeated claim that he could have beaten Trump in November if he’d remained in the race, and made it clear that he wasn’t buying it: “No one f***ing believes that at all!”

“And then fighting with Jill Biden and Alexandra Pelosi,” Carville continued. “I mean, just look, guy — you had a noble career. Your last act was terrible. Just get out of the way. The party’s moving on. I mean, they’re really moving on, and it’s very sad, but that’s just where we are. And he created this himself. He has nobody to blame but himself. Nobody.”