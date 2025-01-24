JAMES CARVILLE: Biden ‘Has Nobody To Blame But Himself’ For Damaged Legacy.
Carville briefly mentioned Biden’s repeated claim that he could have beaten Trump in November if he’d remained in the race, and made it clear that he wasn’t buying it: “No one f***ing believes that at all!”
“And then fighting with Jill Biden and Alexandra Pelosi,” Carville continued. “I mean, just look, guy — you had a noble career. Your last act was terrible. Just get out of the way. The party’s moving on. I mean, they’re really moving on, and it’s very sad, but that’s just where we are. And he created this himself. He has nobody to blame but himself. Nobody.”
It’s a typically epic Carville rant, but also typically for Carville, rather disingenuous. Those who propped up Biden, virtually the whole of the Democratic Party, including their news media, should share in the blame for four years of deceiving the public. Actually, at least five, given that signs of Biden’s decline were quite evident on the 2020 campaign trail.