January 24, 2025

FASTER? PLEASE! Trump’s Border Control Blitzkrieg. “Trump is carrying out an executive order blitzkrieg, issuing so many executive orders so quickly to undo the damage of the Biden (and Obama) years. Today I want to highlight just a few related to border security and deporting the millions of unvetted illegal aliens the Biden Administration deliberately let into the country.”

Posted at 1:48 pm by Stephen Green