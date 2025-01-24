KICK THE TIRES AND LIGHT THE FIRES: Air Force planes will fly deportation flights under Trump order. “The aircrews and maintainers involved in the deportation flights will be in addition to 1,500 active-duty troops that the Pentagon will deploy to the southern border by the end of the week, the senior defense official said.”
