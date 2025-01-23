FREED ISRAELI HOSTAGES SAY THEY WERE HELD IN UN CAMP.

Israeli hostages released as part of the recent ceasefire with Hamas have claimed they were held in a U.N. camp in Gaza.

Hostages Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher, who were released from Hamas custody on Sunday, reported that they had been held in a U.N. refugee camp at some point during their captivity, according to Israel’s Channel 13. Details were not given as to what camps they were held in, when, or for how long.

The revelation is the latest blow to the position of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, which has faced attacks against its credibility throughout the war in Gaza.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the UNRWA for comment.