DEDICATED FOLLOWERS OF THE GLEICHSCHALTUNG, THEN AND NOW: BMW trolled after announcing it’s ‘no longer posting’ on X: ‘Becoming More Woke.’

German luxury car maker BMW was trolled on Thursday after its UK unit abruptly announcing that it was “no longer posting” on X — a move attributed by many users as a bizarre way to protest the social media site’s owner Elon Musk.

Musk has faced scrutiny this week after twice extending his arm in an awkward gesture that critics called a “Nazi salute” during an appearance at President Trump’s inauguration.

“We’re no longer posting on X,” BMW UK wrote on its official X account — without providing a reason for its decision.

“Don’t worry though, our Customer Support team is still here if you need us. You can also see all the latest BMW news by following us on Facebook and Instagram at BMWUK.”

The company was quickly lambasted by X users, who pointed to BMW’s own fraught history with Nazi Germany.