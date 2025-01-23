THIS IS THE WAY: Trump border czar Tom Homan’s savage five-word response to furious Haitian migrant who’s ‘refusing’ to leave US.

President Trump’s hardline border czar Tom Homan savagely shot down a viral rant by a Haitian migrant who screamed ‘I’m not going back to Haiti’ while being detained.

‘Well, he’s wrong,’ Homan shot back in an appearance on Fox News. ‘He’s going back to Haiti.’

Footage of the Haitian migrant resisting his deportation made the rounds on social media Thursday as bystanders captured the moment he was arrested by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement during a deportation raid.

The migrant, who reportedly has a lengthy criminal record, shouted ‘f*** Trump, Biden forever!’ as he was hauled into custody.